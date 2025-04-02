Yale Law School scholar Helyeh Doutaghi speaks out after getting fired for Palestine advocacy

New Haven, Connecticut - Yale Law School scholar Dr. Helyeh Doutaghi has been fired in the latest attack on pro- Palestine members of university campus communities.

Dr. Helyeh Doutaghi (top left) has been terminated from her position at Yale Law School over her alleged connection to © Collage: IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire & Screenshot/X/Helyeh Doutaghi

"On Friday, March 28th, Al-Quds Day, just days before we, as Muslims, marked our second Eid under the shadow of a continuing genocide against our families in Palestine, Yale Law School (YLS) terminated my employment for speaking out against the Zionist barbarity in Palestine," Doutaghi, deputy director of the Law and Political Economy Project at Yale, shared in a statement on social media.

"What we are witnessing at institutions like Yale, Cornell, Columbia, and Harvard is the normalization of fascistic governance. From the kidnapping of students and scholars for exercising their free speech rights to criminalizing, doxxing, suspensions, and institutional gag orders now commonplace on campuses, universities have become active collaborators in silencing dissent and criminalizing resistance," the Iranian legal studies scholar continued.

"Functioning as effective sites of surveillance and oppression, these institutions – in collaboration with the repressive state apparatus – are setting new and dangerous precedents for rules of engagement across the country."

Doutaghi's firing came after she was placed on administrative leave last month over alleged ties to Samidoun: the Palestinian Prisoner Solidarity Network, which the US has designated a terrorist-linked group. She has denied any unlawful connection to the group, and said she did not get a hearing before her contract was abruptly terminated.

Doutaghi has rejected Yale's claims that she was unwilling to meet or respond to the allegations, saying she repeatedly indicated her readiness to answer questions in writing.