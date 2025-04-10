Joke of the Day for April 10, 2025: An animal funny to make you smile

Today's Joke of the Day is up to some animal antics! Here's one to make you smile.

Question: What animal has more lives than a cat?

Joke of the Day for April 6, 2025: A silly Sunday joke to make you smile

Joke of the Night for April 6, 2025: A silly joke to make you smile

Joke of the Day for April 7, 2025: A funny joke to make you laugh

Joke of the Night for April 7, 2025: A joke to make you smile

Joke of the Day for April 8, 2025: A funny joke to make you smile

Joke of the Night for April 8, 2025: A funny joke to make you smile

Joke of the Day for April 9, 2025: An animal funny to make you smile

Joke of the Night for April 9, 2025: An epic joke to make you smile

Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite by clicking the share icons at the top of this page. TAG, you're it!

