Joke of the Day for April 12, 2024: Get your funny on
Today's Joke of the Day is acting out the funnies. Here's a a silly to make you smile.
Joke of the Day
Question: What happened to the actor who fell through the floor?
Answer: He was just going through a stage.
Cover photo: Unsplash/Kyle Head