Joke of the Day for April 20, 2024: Get your funny on for Caturday
Today's Joke of the Day is in honor of the best day of the week: Caturday! Here's a purr-fect one to make you smile.
Joke of the Day
Question: Where's the best place for cats to enjoy art?
Answer: The mew-seum.
