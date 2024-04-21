Joke of the Day for April 21, 2024: Get your funny on

Today's free joke of the day | LOL with TAG24 and get your daily dose of hilarious and fun puns. Laugh away the day with the best jokes out there.

Whoa, Nellie! Today's Joke of the Day is saying giddy-up to the laughs. Here's a Sunday Funday silly to make you smile.

Joke of the Day

Question: What do you call a happy cowboy?

Answer: A jolly rancher.

Joke of the Day for April 21, 2024.
Joke of the Day for April 21, 2024.  © Unsplash/Taylor Brandon

Check out more jokes here:

Joke of the Night for April 20, 2024: The best jokes to laugh Caturday away Joke of the Night for April 20, 2024: The best jokes to laugh Caturday away
Joke of the Day for April 20, 2024: Get your funny on for Caturday Joke of the Day for April 20, 2024: Get your funny on for Caturday
Joke of the Night for April 19, 2024: The best jokes to laugh the day away Joke of the Night for April 19, 2024: The best jokes to laugh the day away
Joke of the Day for April 19, 2024: Get your funny on Joke of the Day for April 19, 2024: Get your funny on
Joke of the Night for April 18, 2024: The best jokes to laugh the day away Joke of the Night for April 18, 2024: The best jokes to laugh the day away
Joke of the Day for April 18, 2024: Get your funny on Joke of the Day for April 18, 2024: Get your funny on
Joke of the Night for April 17, 2024: The best jokes to laugh the day away Joke of the Night for April 17, 2024: The best jokes to laugh the day away
Joke of the Day for April 17, 2024: Get your funny on Joke of the Day for April 17, 2024: Get your funny on

Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite. TAG, you're it!

Cover photo: Unsplash/Taylor Brandon

More on Joke of the Day: