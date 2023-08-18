Joke of the Day for August 18, 2023: Get your funny on
Don't be embarrassed by today's Joke of the Day! Here's a foodie funny to have you chowing down on the sillies.
Joke of the Day
Question: Why did the tomato get so red?
Answer: It saw the salad dressing.
Cover photo: Unsplash/Adam Bartoszewicz