Joke of the Day for August 18, 2023: Get your funny on

Don't be embarrassed by today's Joke of the Day ! Here's a foodie funny to have you chowing down on the sillies.

Answer: It saw the salad dressing.

Question: Why did the tomato get so red?

Joke of the Day for August 11, 2023: Get your funny on

Joke of the Day for August 12, 2023: Get your funny on

Joke of the Day for August 13, 2023: Get your funny on

Joke of the Day for August 14, 2023: Get your funny on

Joke of the Day for August 15, 2023: Get your funny on

Joke of the Day for August 16, 2023: Get your funny on

National Tell A Joke Day: A funny starter kit to kick up the laughs

Joke of the Day for August 17, 2023: Get your funny on

Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite. TAG, you're it!

