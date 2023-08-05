Joke of the Day for August 5, 2023: Get your funny on

Today's Joke of the Day is cat-tastic! In honor of Caturday, let's kick the weekend off right meow.

Answer: Because he was an alley cat.

Question: Why did the kitten like bowling?

