Joke of the Day for August 5, 2023: Get your funny on
Today's Joke of the Day is cat-tastic! In honor of Caturday, let's kick the weekend off right meow.
Joke of the Day
Question: Why did the kitten like bowling?
Answer: Because he was an alley cat.
