Joke of the Day for August 7, 2023: Get your funny on
I spy with my little eye: today's Joke of the Day! Here's a stealthy silly that will have you laughing on the down low.
Joke of the Day
Question: What are the only shoes a spy will wear?
Answer: Sneakers.
Check out more jokes here:
Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!
A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite. TAG, you're it!
Cover photo: Unsplash/Marten Newhall