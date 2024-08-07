Joke of the Day for August 7, 2024: The best jokes to get your funny on
Today's Joke of the Day is full of funny! Here's some sky-high silly to make you laugh.
Joke of the Day
Question: How do you know the Moon has had enough to eat?
Answer: When it's full.
Cover photo: Unsplash/Neven Krcmarek