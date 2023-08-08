Joke of the Day for August 8, 2023: Get your funny on
Today's Joke of the Day comes to TAG24 as a reader submission! Here's one that will keep your laughs going strong.
Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com?
Joke of the Day
Question: What did one wall say to the other?
Answer: Meet you at the corner!
Cover photo: Unsplash/Andrii Leonov