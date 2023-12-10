Joke of the Day for December 10, 2023: Get your funny on
Today's Joke of the Day is a veggie silly. Here's a healthy dose of funny to add some fun to your Sunday.
Joke of the Day
Question: What is orange and sounds like a parrot?
Answer: A carrot.
