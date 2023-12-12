Joke of the Day for December 12, 2023: Get your funny on

Question: How do you tell the difference between a hippo and a Zippo?

Answer: One is heavy, and the other is a little lighter.

© Collage: Unsplash/Stefan Steinbauer & Julius Drost

