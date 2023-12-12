Joke of the Day for December 12, 2023: Get your funny on
Today's Joke of the Day is lighting up the funnies. Here's one to ignite your laughter all day long.
Joke of the Day
Question: How do you tell the difference between a hippo and a Zippo?
Answer: One is heavy, and the other is a little lighter.
Check out more jokes here:
Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!
A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite. TAG, you're it!
Cover photo: Collage: Unsplash/Stefan Steinbauer & Julius Drost