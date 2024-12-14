Joke of the Day for December 14, 2024: The best jokes to get your funny on for Caturday

Today's free joke of the night | LOL with TAG24 and get your daily dose of hilarious and fun puns. Laugh away the day with the best jokes out there.

Today's Joke of the Day has arrived to kick off Caturday! Here's a funny that's feline fine.

Joke of the Day

Question: Why did the cat join the circus?

Answer: She was a natural acro-cat.

Joke of the Day for December 14, 2024.
Cover photo: Unsplash/Ingo Ellerbusch

