Joke of the Day for December 14, 2024: The best jokes to get your funny on for Caturday
Today's Joke of the Day has arrived to kick off Caturday! Here's a funny that's feline fine.
Joke of the Day
Question: Why did the cat join the circus?
Answer: She was a natural acro-cat.
Cover photo: Unsplash/Ingo Ellerbusch