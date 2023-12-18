Joke of the Day for December 18, 2023: Get your funny on

Oink! Today's Joke of the Day is a piggy silly. Here's fresh funny that's bringing home the bacon.

Question: How did the pig get to the hogspital?

Joke of the Day for December 10, 2023: Get your funny on

Joke of the Day for December 11, 2023: Get your funny on

Joke of the Day for December 12, 2023: Get your funny on

Joke of the Day for December 13, 2023: Get your funny on

Joke of the Day for December 14, 2023: Get your funny on

Joke of the Day for December 15, 2023: Get your funny on

Joke of the Day for December 16, 2023: Get your funny on for Caturday

Joke of the Day for December 17, 2023: Get your funny on

Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite. TAG, you're it!

