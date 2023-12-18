Joke of the Day for December 18, 2023: Get your funny on
Oink! Today's Joke of the Day is a piggy silly. Here's fresh funny that's bringing home the bacon.
Joke of the Day
Question: How did the pig get to the hogspital?
Answer: Riding in a hambulance.
