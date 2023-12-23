Joke of the Day for December 23, 2023: Get your funny on for Caturday
Today's Joke of the Day is celebrating pet lovers' fav-fur-ite day of the week: Caturday! Here's a sweet kitty silly to make you smirk.
Question: What's a cat's favorite dessert?
Answer: A mice-cream cone.
Cover photo: Collage: Unsplash/ian dooley & lilartsy