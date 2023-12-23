Joke of the Day for December 23, 2023: Get your funny on for Caturday

Today's free joke of the day | LOL with TAG24 and get your daily dose of hilarious and fun puns. Laugh away the day with the best jokes out there.

Today's Joke of the Day is celebrating pet lovers' fav-fur-ite day of the week: Caturday! Here's a sweet kitty silly to make you smirk.

Joke of the Day

Question: What's a cat's favorite dessert?

Answer: A mice-cream cone.

Today's Joke of the Day is a sweet one.  © Collage: Unsplash/ian dooley & lilartsy

