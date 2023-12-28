Joke of the Day for December 28, 2023: Get your funny on

Today's Joke of the Day is here to crack you up. Here's a funny that's in a glass of it's own.

Answer: It could crack up.

Question: Why don't comedians tell jokes around glass?

