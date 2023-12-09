Joke of the Day for December 9, 2023: Get your funny on for Caturday
Today's Joke of the Day is in honor of the best day of the weekend: Caturday! Here's a kitty silly to make you smile.
Joke of the Day
Question: What did the cat say when he gambled away all his money?
Answer: "I'm paw!"
Cover photo: Unsplash/Timo Volz