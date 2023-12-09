Joke of the Day for December 9, 2023: Get your funny on for Caturday

Today's free joke of the day | LOL with TAG24 and get your daily dose of hilarious and fun puns. Laugh away the day with the best jokes out there.

Today's Joke of the Day is in honor of the best day of the weekend: Caturday! Here's a kitty silly to make you smile.

Joke of the Day

Question: What did the cat say when he gambled away all his money?

Answer: "I'm paw!"

Today's Joke of the Day is a cat silly.
Today's Joke of the Day is a cat silly.  © Unsplash/Timo Volz

Check out more jokes here:

Joke of the Day for December 8, 2023: Get your funny on Joke of the Day for December 8, 2023: Get your funny on
Joke of the Day for December 7, 2023: Get your funny on Joke of the Day for December 7, 2023: Get your funny on
Joke of the Day for December 6, 2023: Get your funny on Joke of the Day for December 6, 2023: Get your funny on
Joke of the Day for December 5, 2023: Get your funny on Joke of the Day for December 5, 2023: Get your funny on
Joke of the Day for December 4, 2023: Get your funny on Joke of the Day for December 4, 2023: Get your funny on
Joke of the Day for December 3, 2023: Get your funny on Joke of the Day for December 3, 2023: Get your funny on
Joke of the Day for December 2, 2023: Get your funny on for Caturday Joke of the Day for December 2, 2023: Get your funny on for Caturday
Joke of the Day for December 1, 2023: Get your funny on Joke of the Day for December 1, 2023: Get your funny on

Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite. TAG, you're it!

Cover photo: Unsplash/Timo Volz

More on Joke of the Day: