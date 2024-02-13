Joke of the Day for February 13, 2024: Get your funny on
Today's Joke of the Day is full speed ahead with the funnies! Here's one that's driving up the laughs.
Joke of the Day
Question: How do you help someone with a fear of speed bumps?
Answer: Let them get over it slowly.
