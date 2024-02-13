Joke of the Day for February 13, 2024: Get your funny on

Today's free joke of the day | LOL with TAG24 and get your daily dose of hilarious and fun puns. Laugh away the day with the best jokes out there.

Today's Joke of the Day is full speed ahead with the funnies! Here's one that's driving up the laughs.

Joke of the Day

Question: How do you help someone with a fear of speed bumps?

Answer: Let them get over it slowly.

