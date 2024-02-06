Joke of the Day for February 6, 2024: Get your funny on
Today's Joke of the Day is falling for the funnies! Here's a well-read silly to make you chuckle.
Joke of the Day
Question: What did the librarian say when she was crushed by falling books?
Answer: She only had her shelf to blame.
Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!
A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite. TAG, you're it!
Cover photo: Unsplash/Shunya Koide