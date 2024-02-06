Joke of the Day for February 6, 2024: Get your funny on

Today's free joke of the day | LOL with TAG24 and get your daily dose of hilarious and fun puns. Laugh away the day with the best jokes out there.

Today's Joke of the Day is falling for the funnies! Here's a well-read silly to make you chuckle.

Joke of the Day

Question: What did the librarian say when she was crushed by falling books?

Answer: She only had her shelf to blame.

