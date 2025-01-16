Joke of the Day for January 16, 2025: The best jokes to get your funny on

Today's free joke of the night | LOL with TAG24 and get your daily dose of hilarious and fun puns. Laugh away the day with the best jokes out there.

Today's Joke of the Day is dancing through the funnies! Here's one to make you smile.

Joke of the Day

Question: What’s a ballerina's favorite type of bread?

Answer: A bun.

Joke of the Day for January 16, 2025.
Joke of the Day for January 16, 2025.

