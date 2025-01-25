Joke of the Day for January 25, 2025: The best cat jokes for Caturday
Today's Joke of the Day has arrived for Caturday! Here's a silly kitty to make you chuckle.
Joke of the Day
Question: What is a kitten's favorite computer program?
Answer: CatGPT?
Cover photo: Collage: Unsplash/ Super Tseng & Leshaesvan