Joke of the Day for January 25, 2025: The best cat jokes for Caturday

Today's free joke of the night | LOL with TAG24 and get your daily dose of hilarious and funny puns. Laugh away the day with the best jokes out there.

Today's Joke of the Day has arrived for Caturday! Here's a silly kitty to make you chuckle.

Joke of the Day

Question: What is a kitten's favorite computer program?

Answer: CatGPT?

Joke of the Day for January 25, 2025.
Joke of the Day for January 25, 2025.  © Collage: Unsplash/ Super Tseng & Leshaesvan

Check out more jokes here:

Joke of the Night for January 24, 2025: The best winter jokes to laugh the cold away Joke of the Night for January 24, 2025: The best winter jokes to laugh the cold away
Joke of the Day for January 24, 2025: The best jokes to get your funny on Joke of the Day for January 24, 2025: The best jokes to get your funny on
Joke of the Night for January 23, 2025: The best jokes to laugh the night away Joke of the Night for January 23, 2025: The best jokes to laugh the night away
Joke of the Day for January 23, 2025: The best winter jokes to get your funny on Joke of the Day for January 23, 2025: The best winter jokes to get your funny on
Joke of the Night for January 22, 2025: The best winter jokes to laugh the night away Joke of the Night for January 22, 2025: The best winter jokes to laugh the night away
Joke of the Day for January 22, 2025: The best winter jokes to get your funny on Joke of the Day for January 22, 2025: The best winter jokes to get your funny on
Joke of the Night for January 21, 2025: The best winter jokes to laugh the night away Joke of the Night for January 21, 2025: The best winter jokes to laugh the night away
Joke of the Day for January 21, 2025: The best dog jokes to get your funny on Joke of the Day for January 21, 2025: The best dog jokes to get your funny on

Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite by clicking the share icons at the top of this page. TAG, you're it!

Cover photo: Collage: Unsplash/ Super Tseng & Leshaesvan

More on Joke of the Day: