Joke of the Day for January 8, 2026: Get your funny on
Your Joke of the Day has arrived with some mid-week hilarity. Here's one to make you smile!
Joke of the Day
What happened to the man who sued the airline over his missing luggage?
He lost his case.
Check out more jokes here:
Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!
A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite by clicking the share icons at the top of this page. TAG, you're it!
Cover photo: Unsplash/American Green Travel