Joke of the Day for January 8, 2026: Get your funny on.

Your Joke of the Day has arrived with some mid-week hilarity. Here's one to make you smile!

What happened to the man who sued the airline over his missing luggage?

Joke of the Day for January 4, 2026: A funny for Sunday Funday

Joke of the Night for January 4, 2026: One to make you laugh

Joke of the Day for January 5, 2026: New year, new funny!

Joke of the Night for January 5, 2026: A silly to make you scream

Joke of the Night for January 6, 2026: A fishy funny for ya!

Joke of the Day for January 7, 2026: A funny that's horsing around

Joke of the Night for January 7, 2026: A funny to make you chuckle

Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite by clicking the share icons at the top of this page. TAG, you're it!

