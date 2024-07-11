Joke of the Day for July 11, 2024: Get your funny on
Today's Joke of the Day is a swimming silly! Here's a funny one to spread some smiles.
Question: How can you tell the difference between a piano and a fish?
Answer: You can tune a piano, but you can't tuna fish.
Cover photo: Collage: Unsplash/Markus Gjengaar & Jakub Kapusnak