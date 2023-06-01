Joke of the Day for June 1, 2023: Get your funny on

Today's Joke of the Day is picking up speed. Here's a daily dose of funny to make you chuckle.

Answer: "I don't know," they answered, "it's hard to keep track."

Question: A conductor asked his crew, "How many trains have derailed recently?"

Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite. TAG, you're it!