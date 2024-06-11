Joke of the Day for June 11, 2024: Get your funny on
Today's Joke of the Day is a playful funny! Here's a silly one to kick your laughs into high gear.
Joke of the Day
Question: Why did the soccer player take so long to eat dinner?
Answer: He couldn't use his hands.
Cover photo: Unsplash/Ben Weber