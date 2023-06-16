Joke of the Day for June 16, 2023: Get your funny on
Today's Joke of the Day comes to TAG24 as a reader submission from Angelo in New York! Here's a funny that will have you chuckling.
Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!
Joke of the Day
Did you hear about the guy who drank invisible ink?
He's at the hospital waiting to be seen.
Cover photo: Unsplash/Toa Heftiba