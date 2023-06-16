Joke of the Day for June 16, 2023: Get your funny on

Today's free joke of the day

Today's Joke of the Day comes to TAG24 as a reader submission from Angelo in New York! Here's a funny that will have you chuckling.

Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

Joke of the Day

Did you hear about the guy who drank invisible ink?

He's at the hospital waiting to be seen.

Today's Joke of the Day is a reappearing act!  © Unsplash/Toa Heftiba

