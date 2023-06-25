Joke of the Day for June 25, 2023: Get your funny on

Today's Joke of the Day is in honor of LGBTQ+ Pride, which is being marked with its largest parade event in the US in New York City today. Here's a colorful funny to get you over the rainbow with laughs.

Joke of the Day

Question: What kind of bow can't be tied?

Answer: A rainbow.

Today's Joke of the Day will send you over the rainbow!
