Joke of the Day for June 25, 2023: Get your funny on
Today's Joke of the Day is in honor of LGBTQ+ Pride, which is being marked with its largest parade event in the US in New York City today. Here's a colorful funny to get you over the rainbow with laughs.
Joke of the Day
Question: What kind of bow can't be tied?
Answer: A rainbow.
Check out more jokes here:
Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!
A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite. TAG, you're it!
Cover photo: Unsplash/Mateus Campos Felipe