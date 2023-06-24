Joke of the Day for June 24, 2023: Get your funny on
Today's Joke of the Day might make your mouth water. Here's a foodie funny to fill you with belly laughs.
Joke of the Day
Question: Why is "beef stew" a bad computer password?
Answer: It's not strog-anoff.
