Joke of the Day for June 24, 2023: Get your funny on

Today's free joke of the day | LOL with TAG24 and get your daily dose of hilarious and fun puns. Laugh away the day with the best jokes out there.

Today's Joke of the Day might make your mouth water. Here's a foodie funny to fill you with belly laughs.

Joke of the Day

Question: Why is "beef stew" a bad computer password?

Answer: It's not strog-anoff.

Today's Joke of the Day will fill your belly with laughs!  © Unsplash/yvonne lee harijanto

