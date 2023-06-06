Joke of the Day for June 6, 2023: Get your funny on
Today's Joke of the Day serves up some laughs. Here's a dose of funny that's enough to fill your plate.
Joke of the Day
A manager asked the interviewee: "What makes you think you'd be a good waiter?"
The candidate replied: "Well, I bring a lot to the table."
