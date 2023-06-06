Joke of the Day for June 6, 2023: Get your funny on

Today's free joke of the day | LOL with TAG24 and get your daily dose of hilarious and fun puns. Laugh away the day with the best jokes out there.

Today's Joke of the Day serves up some laughs. Here's a dose of funny that's enough to fill your plate.

Joke of the Day

A manager asked the interviewee: "What makes you think you'd be a good waiter?"

The candidate replied: "Well, I bring a lot to the table."

Today's Joke of the Day is a delicacy.  © unsplash/Louis Hansel

