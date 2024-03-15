Joke of the Day for March 15, 2024: Get your funny on

Today's free joke of the day | LOL with TAG24 and get your daily dose of hilarious and fun puns. Laugh away the day with the best jokes out there.

Today's Joke of the Day really pops! Here's a bubbly funny to make you smile.

Joke of the Day

Question: What do you call a train that always has bubble gum onboard?

Answer: A chew-chew train.

Joke of the Day for March 15, 2024.
Joke of the Day for March 15, 2024.  © Collage: Unsplash/Pat Whelen & Brian Suman

Check out more jokes here:

Joke of the Night for March 14, 2024: The best jokes to laugh the day away Joke of the Night for March 14, 2024: The best jokes to laugh the day away
Joke of the Day for March 14, 2024: Get your funny on Joke of the Day for March 14, 2024: Get your funny on
Joke of the Night for March 13, 2024: The best jokes to laugh the day away Joke of the Night for March 13, 2024: The best jokes to laugh the day away
Joke of the Day for March 13, 2024: Get your funny on Joke of the Day for March 13, 2024: Get your funny on
Joke of the Night for March 12, 2024: The best jokes to laugh the day away Joke of the Night for March 12, 2024: The best jokes to laugh the day away
Joke of the Day for March 12, 2024: Get your funny on Joke of the Day for March 12, 2024: Get your funny on
Joke of the Night for March 11, 2024: The best jokes to laugh the day away Joke of the Night for March 11, 2024: The best jokes to laugh the day away
Joke of the Day for March 11, 2024: Get your funny on Joke of the Day for March 11, 2024: Get your funny on

Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite. TAG, you're it!

Cover photo: Collage: Unsplash/Pat Whelen & Brian Suman

More on Joke of the Day: