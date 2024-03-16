Joke of the Day for March 16, 2024: Get your funny on for Caturday
Today's Joke of the Day is here to celebrate Caturday! Here's a grumpy kitty to make you smile.
Joke of the Day
Question: Why are cats tough to get along with?
Answer: They always take things purr-sonally.
