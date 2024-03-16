Joke of the Day for March 16, 2024: Get your funny on for Caturday

Today's free joke of the day | LOL with TAG24 and get your daily dose of hilarious and fun puns. Laugh away the day with the best jokes out there.

Today's Joke of the Day is here to celebrate Caturday! Here's a grumpy kitty to make you smile.

Joke of the Day

Question: Why are cats tough to get along with?

Answer: They always take things purr-sonally.

Joke of the Day for March 16, 2024.
Joke of the Day for March 16, 2024.  © Unsplash/Cyrus Chew

Check out more jokes here:

Joke of the Night for March 15, 2024: The best jokes to laugh the day away Joke of the Night for March 15, 2024: The best jokes to laugh the day away
Joke of the Day for March 15, 2024: Get your funny on Joke of the Day for March 15, 2024: Get your funny on
Joke of the Night for March 14, 2024: The best jokes to laugh the day away Joke of the Night for March 14, 2024: The best jokes to laugh the day away
Joke of the Day for March 14, 2024: Get your funny on Joke of the Day for March 14, 2024: Get your funny on
Joke of the Night for March 13, 2024: The best jokes to laugh the day away Joke of the Night for March 13, 2024: The best jokes to laugh the day away
Joke of the Day for March 13, 2024: Get your funny on Joke of the Day for March 13, 2024: Get your funny on
Joke of the Night for March 12, 2024: The best jokes to laugh the day away Joke of the Night for March 12, 2024: The best jokes to laugh the day away
Joke of the Day for March 12, 2024: Get your funny on Joke of the Day for March 12, 2024: Get your funny on

Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite. TAG, you're it!

Cover photo: Unsplash/Cyrus Chew

More on Joke of the Day: