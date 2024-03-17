Joke of the Day for March 17, 2024: Get your funny on for St. Patrick's Day
Today's Joke of the Day is in honor of St. Patrick's Day. Here's a ha-ha-holiay funny to have you feelin' lucky with laughs!
Joke of the Day
Question: How can you know if a leprechaun likes your joke?
Answer: He'll be Dublin over with laughter!
Cover photo: Collage: Unsplash/Karsten Winegeart & Autumn Martin