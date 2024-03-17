Joke of the Day for March 17, 2024: Get your funny on for St. Patrick's Day

Today's free joke of the day | LOL with TAG24 and get your daily dose of hilarious and fun puns. Laugh away the day with the best jokes out there.

Today's Joke of the Day is in honor of St. Patrick's Day. Here's a ha-ha-holiay funny to have you feelin' lucky with laughs!

Joke of the Day

Question: How can you know if a leprechaun likes your joke?

Answer: He'll be Dublin over with laughter!

Get your funny on for St. Patrick's Day.
Get your funny on for St. Patrick's Day.  © Collage: Unsplash/Karsten Winegeart & Autumn Martin

Check out more jokes here:

Joke of the Night for March 16, 2024: The best jokes to laugh the day away Joke of the Night for March 16, 2024: The best jokes to laugh the day away
Joke of the Day for March 16, 2024: Get your funny on for Caturday Joke of the Day for March 16, 2024: Get your funny on for Caturday
Joke of the Night for March 15, 2024: The best jokes to laugh the day away Joke of the Night for March 15, 2024: The best jokes to laugh the day away
Joke of the Day for March 15, 2024: Get your funny on Joke of the Day for March 15, 2024: Get your funny on
Joke of the Night for March 14, 2024: The best jokes to laugh the day away Joke of the Night for March 14, 2024: The best jokes to laugh the day away
Joke of the Day for March 14, 2024: Get your funny on Joke of the Day for March 14, 2024: Get your funny on
Joke of the Night for March 13, 2024: The best jokes to laugh the day away Joke of the Night for March 13, 2024: The best jokes to laugh the day away
Joke of the Day for March 13, 2024: Get your funny on Joke of the Day for March 13, 2024: Get your funny on

Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite. TAG, you're it!

Cover photo: Collage: Unsplash/Karsten Winegeart & Autumn Martin

More on Joke of the Day: