Joke of the Day for March 23, 2024: Get your funny on for Caturday
Today's Joke of the Day is right on time for Caturday! Here's a singing silly to purr-k up your weekend.
Joke of the Day
Question: What's a cat's favorite musical?
Answer: The Sound of Meow-sic.
Check out more jokes here:
Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!
A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite. TAG, you're it!
Cover photo: Collage: Unsplash/Gwen King & Eric Han