Joke of the Day for March 23, 2024: Get your funny on for Caturday

Today's free joke of the day | LOL with TAG24 and get your daily dose of hilarious and fun puns. Laugh away the day with the best jokes out there.

Today's Joke of the Day is right on time for Caturday! Here's a singing silly to purr-k up your weekend.

Joke of the Day

Question: What's a cat's favorite musical?

Answer: The Sound of Meow-sic.

Joke of the Day for March 23, 2024.
Joke of the Day for March 23, 2024.  © Collage: Unsplash/Gwen King & Eric Han

Check out more jokes here:

Joke of the Night for March 22, 2024: The best jokes to laugh the day away Joke of the Night for March 22, 2024: The best jokes to laugh the day away
Joke of the Day for March 22, 2024: Get your funny on Joke of the Day for March 22, 2024: Get your funny on
Joke of the Night for March 21, 2024: The best jokes to laugh away the day Joke of the Night for March 21, 2024: The best jokes to laugh away the day
Joke of the Day for March 21, 2024: Get your funny on Joke of the Day for March 21, 2024: Get your funny on
Joke of the Night for March 20, 2024: The best jokes to laugh away the day Joke of the Night for March 20, 2024: The best jokes to laugh away the day
Joke of the Day for March 20, 2024: Get your funny on Joke of the Day for March 20, 2024: Get your funny on
Joke of the Night for March 19, 2024: The best jokes to laugh away the day Joke of the Night for March 19, 2024: The best jokes to laugh away the day
Joke of the Day for March 19, 2024: Get your funny on Joke of the Day for March 19, 2024: Get your funny on

Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite. TAG, you're it!

Cover photo: Collage: Unsplash/Gwen King & Eric Han

More on Joke of the Day: