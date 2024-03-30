Joke of the Day for March 30, 2024: Get your funny on for Caturday
Today's Joke of the Day is in honor of Caturday! Here's a purr-fectly playful silly to make you smile.
Joke of the Day
Question: What is a cat's favorite Shakespearean play?
Answer: Romeo and Mew-liet!
Check out more jokes here:
Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!
A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite. TAG, you're it!
Cover photo: Collage: Unsplash/Klemens Köpfle & l_oan