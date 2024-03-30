Joke of the Day for March 30, 2024: Get your funny on for Caturday

Today's Joke of the Day is in honor of Caturday! Here's a purr-fectly playful silly to make you smile.

Joke of the Day

Question: What is a cat's favorite Shakespearean play?

Answer: Romeo and Mew-liet!

