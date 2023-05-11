Joke of the Day for May 11, 2023: Get your funny on
Today's Joke of the Day is a spacey surprise! Here's a joke to give you liftoff.
Joke of the Day
Question: Why is it difficult to go on vacation with astronauts?
Answer: They want to go away, but they just can't planet.
Check out more jokes here:
Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!
A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite. TAG, you're it!
Cover photo: Unsplash/californong