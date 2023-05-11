Joke of the Day for May 11, 2023: Get your funny on

Today's Joke of the Day is a spacey surprise! Here's a joke to give you liftoff.

Joke of the Day

Question: Why is it difficult to go on vacation with astronauts?

Answer: They want to go away, but they just can't planet.

Today's Joke of the Day is out-of-this-world!  © Unsplash/californong

