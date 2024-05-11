Joke of the Day for May 11, 2024: Get your funny on for Caturday
Today's Joke of the Day is celebrating the best day of the week: Caturday! Here's a purr-fect pun to make you your weekend paw-some.
Joke of the Day
Question: What do you call a police force made up of cats?
Answer: Claw enforcement.
