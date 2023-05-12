Joke of the Day for May 12, 2023: Get your funny on
Today's om-azing Joke of the Day might give you some peace of mind! Here's a dose of laughter with your zen.
Joke of the Day
Question: What did the yogi say when they received an eviction notice?
Answer: "Namaste."
Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!
A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite. TAG, you're it!
Cover photo: Unsplash/Carl Barcelo