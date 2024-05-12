Joke of the Day for May 12, 2024: Get your funny on for Sunday Funday
Today's Joke of the Day is buzzing with funny! Here's one to make you bee silly this Sunday Funday.
Joke of the Day
Question: What do you call a beehive without an exit?
Answer: Un-bee-leavable.
Check out more jokes here:
Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!
A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite. TAG, you're it!
Cover photo: Unsplash/Meggyn Pomerleau