Joke of the Day for May 15, 2023: Get your funny on

Joke of the Day for May 15, 2023
Today's Joke of the Day is out-of-this-world! Here's today's tickler to get you high-flying with love.
Joke of the Day
Question: What did the astronauts say after a date?
Answer: "Your planet or mine?"
