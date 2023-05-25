Joke of the Day for May 25, 2023: Get your funny on
Today's Joke of the Day is dumping buckets of fun. Here's a dose of laughter that can be "one man's trash" or "another man's treasure."
Joke of the Day
Question: What has four wheels and flies?
Answer: A garbage truck.
Check out more jokes here:
Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!
A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite. TAG, you're it!
Cover photo: Unsplash/Mak