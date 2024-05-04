Joke of the Day for May 4, 2024: Get your funny on for Caturday

Today's Joke of the Day is in honor of the most purr-fect day of the week: Caturday! Here's one to make you laugh right meow.

Joke of the Day

Question: Why do cats make great bosses?

Answer: They're known for their littership.

Joke of the Day for May 4, 2024.  © Unsplash/Bofu Shaw

