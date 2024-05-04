Joke of the Day for May 4, 2024: Get your funny on for Caturday
Today's Joke of the Day is in honor of the most purr-fect day of the week: Caturday! Here's one to make you laugh right meow.
Joke of the Day
Question: Why do cats make great bosses?
Answer: They're known for their littership.
Check out more jokes here:
Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!
A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite. TAG, you're it!
Cover photo: Unsplash/Bofu Shaw