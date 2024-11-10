Joke of the Day for November 10, 2024: The best jokes to get your funny on
Today's Joke of the Day is a font-filled funny! Here's one to make you chuckle this Sunday Funday.
Joke of the Day
Question: Why did Comic Sans divorce Times New Roman?
Answer: She just wasn't his type.
Check out more jokes here:
Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!
A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite by clicking the share icons at the top of this page. TAG, you're it!
Cover photo: Unsplash/Clay Banks