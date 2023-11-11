Joke of the Day for November 11, 2023: Get your funny on for Caturday

Today's Joke of the Day is in honor of everyone's favorite day of the week: Caturday! Here's a funny that's feline fine.

Joke of the Day

Question: Why are cats such great singers?

Answers: Because they're so meow-sical!

Today's Joke of the Day is a cat-filled treat!
Today's Joke of the Day is a cat-filled treat!  © Unsplash/Manja Vitolic

