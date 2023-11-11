Joke of the Day for November 11, 2023: Get your funny on for Caturday
Today's Joke of the Day is in honor of everyone's favorite day of the week: Caturday! Here's a funny that's feline fine.
Joke of the Day
Question: Why are cats such great singers?
Answers: Because they're so meow-sical!
Cover photo: Unsplash/Manja Vitolic