Joke of the Day for November 22, 2023: Get your funny on with Thanksgiving jokes
Today's Joke of the Day is a feathered funny in honor of Thanksgiving Eve. Here's a silly to have you chowing down on the laughs.
Joke of the Day
Question: What type of key never opens a door?
Answer: A turkey!
