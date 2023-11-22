Joke of the Day for November 22, 2023: Get your funny on with Thanksgiving jokes

Today's Joke of the Day is a feathered funny in honor of Thanksgiving Eve. Here's a silly to have you chowing down on the laughs.

Joke of the Day

Question: What type of key never opens a door?

Answer: A turkey!

Today's Joke of the Day will have you chowing down on the laughs.  © IMAGO / Design Pics

