Joke of the Day for November 24, 2023: Get your funny on
Today's Joke of the Day is driving the punchline home. Here's a flowery funny that's stepping on the gas to the laughs.
Question: Why do flowers drive so fast?
Answer: They can put the petal to the metal.
