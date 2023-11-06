Joke of the Day for November 6, 2023: Get your funny on
Today's Joke of the Day will send your blues packing. Here's a traveling tickler to carry on the laughs.
Joke of the Day
Question: What happened to the man who sued the airline for losing his luggage?
Answer: He lost his case.
Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!
A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite. TAG, you're it!
