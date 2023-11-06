Joke of the Day for November 6, 2023: Get your funny on

Today's free joke of the day | LOL with TAG24 and get your daily dose of hilarious and fun puns. Laugh away the day with the best jokes out there.

Today's Joke of the Day will send your blues packing. Here's a traveling tickler to carry on the laughs.

Joke of the Day

Question: What happened to the man who sued the airline for losing his luggage?

Answer: He lost his case.

Today's Joke of the Day is packing the funny.
Today's Joke of the Day is packing the funny.  © Unsplash/Amy Shamblen

Check out more jokes here:

Joke of the Day for November 5, 2023: Get your funny on Joke of the Day for November 5, 2023: Get your funny on
Joke of the Day for November 4, 2023: Get your funny on for Caturday Joke of the Day for November 4, 2023: Get your funny on for Caturday
Joke of the Day for November 3, 2023: Get your funny on Joke of the Day for November 3, 2023: Get your funny on
Joke of the Day for November 2, 2023: Get your funny on Joke of the Day for November 2, 2023: Get your funny on
Joke of the Day for November 1, 2023: Get your funny on Joke of the Day for November 1, 2023: Get your funny on
Joke of the Day for October 31, 2023: Get your funny on with Halloween jokes Joke of the Day for October 31, 2023: Get your funny on with Halloween jokes
Joke of the Day for October 30, 2023: Get your funny on with Halloween jokes Joke of the Day for October 30, 2023: Get your funny on with Halloween jokes
Joke of the Day for October 29, 2023: Get your funny on with Halloween jokes Joke of the Day for October 29, 2023: Get your funny on with Halloween jokes

Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite. TAG, you're it!

Cover photo: Unsplash/Amy Shamblen

More on Joke of the Day: