Joke of the Day for November 8, 2023: Get your funny on
Today's Joke of the Day is a foodie funny. Here's a sleuthing silly to make you chuckle.
Joke of the Day
Question: Why do carrots make the best detectives?
Answer: They always get to the root of the case.
Check out more jokes here:
Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!
A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite. TAG, you're it!
Cover photo: Unsplash/Gabriel Gurrola