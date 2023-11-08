Joke of the Day for November 8, 2023: Get your funny on

Today's Joke of the Day is a foodie funny. Here's a sleuthing silly to make you chuckle.

Joke of the Day

Question: Why do carrots make the best detectives?

Answer: They always get to the root of the case.

Today's Joke of the Day gets to the root of the laughs!
