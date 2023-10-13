Joke of the Day for October 13, 2023: Get your funny on
Today's Joke of the Day is falling for the sillies. Here's some autumn humor to get you in the spirit of the fall season.
Joke of the Day
Question: What did the leaf say to its crush?
Answer: "I can't help falling for you."
Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!
A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite. TAG, you're it!
Cover photo: Unsplash/Oliver Hihn