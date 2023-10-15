Joke of the Day for October 15, 2023: Get your funny on for spooky season
We're celebrating spooky season with a Joke of the Day that's wickedly funny! Here's one to make you cackle.
Joke of the Day
Question: Which spooky character can you always find at the club?
Answer: The boogieman.
