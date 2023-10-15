Joke of the Day for October 15, 2023: Get your funny on for spooky season

Today's free joke of the day | LOL with TAG24 and get your daily dose of hilarious and fun puns. Laugh away the day with the best jokes out there.

We're celebrating spooky season with a Joke of the Day that's wickedly funny! Here's one to make you cackle.

Joke of the Day

Question: Which spooky character can you always find at the club?

Answer: The boogieman.

Today's Joke of the Day is dancing into spooky season.
Today's Joke of the Day is dancing into spooky season.  © Unsplash/Levi Guzman

Check out more jokes here:

Joke of the Day for October 14, 2023: Get your funny on for Caturday Joke of the Day for October 14, 2023: Get your funny on for Caturday
Joke of the Day for October 13, 2023: Get your funny on Joke of the Day for October 13, 2023: Get your funny on
Joke of the Day for October 12, 2023: Get your funny on Joke of the Day for October 12, 2023: Get your funny on
Joke of the Day for October 11, 2023: Get your funny on Joke of the Day for October 11, 2023: Get your funny on
Joke of the Day for October 10, 2023: Get your funny on Joke of the Day for October 10, 2023: Get your funny on
Joke of the Day for October 9, 2023: Get your funny on Joke of the Day for October 9, 2023: Get your funny on
Joke of the Day for October 8, 2023: Get your funny on Joke of the Day for October 8, 2023: Get your funny on
Joke of the Day for October 7, 2023: Get your funny on for Caturday Joke of the Day for October 7, 2023: Get your funny on for Caturday

Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite. TAG, you're it!

Cover photo: Unsplash/Levi Guzman

More on Joke of the Day: