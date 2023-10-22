Joke of the Day for October 22, 2023: Get your funny on with Halloween jokes

Today's free joke of the day | LOL with TAG24 and get your daily dose of hilarious and fun puns. Laugh away the day with the best jokes out there.

Halloween is almost here, and our Joke of the Day is saying "Boo" to the spooky spirit! Here's some ghoulish fun to get you chuckling.

Joke of the Day

Question: Why didn't the ghost go to the prom?

Answer: He had no-body to dance with

Today's Joke of the Day is ghoulishly fun!
Today's Joke of the Day is ghoulishly fun!  © Unsplash/Erin Minuskin

Check out more jokes here:

Joke of the Day for October 21, 2023: Get your funny on with Halloween jokes for Caturday Joke of the Day for October 21, 2023: Get your funny on with Halloween jokes for Caturday
Joke of the Day for October 20, 2023: Get your funny on with Halloween jokes Joke of the Day for October 20, 2023: Get your funny on with Halloween jokes
Joke of the Day for October 19, 2023: Get your funny on with Halloween jokes Joke of the Day for October 19, 2023: Get your funny on with Halloween jokes
Joke of the Day for October 18, 2023: Get your funny on with Halloween jokes Joke of the Day for October 18, 2023: Get your funny on with Halloween jokes
Joke of the Day for October 17, 2023: Get your funny on for spooky season Joke of the Day for October 17, 2023: Get your funny on for spooky season
Joke of the Day for October 16, 2023: Get your funny on for spooky season Joke of the Day for October 16, 2023: Get your funny on for spooky season
Joke of the Day for October 15, 2023: Get your funny on for spooky season Joke of the Day for October 15, 2023: Get your funny on for spooky season
Joke of the Day for October 14, 2023: Get your funny on for Caturday Joke of the Day for October 14, 2023: Get your funny on for Caturday

Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite. TAG, you're it!

Cover photo: Unsplash/Erin Minuskin

More on Joke of the Day: